Harry Styles to Open 2021 GRAMMY Awards

Harry Styles is set to open the 2021 GRAMMY Awards!

The 27-year-old singer will kick off Sunday's awards ceremony with a mega performance, Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive VP of specials, music and live events, confirmed on Wednesday. ET has reached out to CBS for comment.

"You don’t want to miss the top of the show,” Sussman told Variety. “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you."

Styles is nominated for three GRAMMYs this year, including Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar" and Best Music Video for "Adore You." Sussman did not specify what song the former One Direction singer would be performing.

Also scheduled to take the stage during Sunday's three-and-a-half hour show is BTS, with the K-Pop group making "seismic activity in downtown L.A."

“It will be what you really love and want to see BTS do,” Sussman teased. "They’re going to have fun and engage the audience at home. They’ll get you up on your feet in your living room."

Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion, among others, are also performing.

Sussman noted that viewers will be entertained by the production this year, which will see cameras moving around from live performance spaces created inside the L.A. Convention Center to outdoor open-air tents in the L.A. Live plaza. Some performances, however, will be taped.

“We wanted to do it right for the artists. It’s been a tough year. This is a moment in time for these artists to get out on stage and connect with fans who have been starving for these kinds of moments," Sussman stated. "We have a wonderful group of diverse musical talent -- some of the best live performers on the planet.”

“For the viewer at home, this isn’t going to be a remote Zoom telecast,” he relayed. "You’re going to be as entertained as if you were watching it at the Staples with 14,000 other fans."

This year's GRAMMYs are hosted by Trevor Noah. ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the night's emcee about being nervous ahead of the awards show.

"It's a live show, there are millions and millions and millions of people watching from all over the world. I mean, I used to watch the GRAMMYs when I was growing up in South Africa. So yeah, I get nervous" he said. "And then it's all your favorite artists. Like, imagine if I tripped when Bad Bunny is like there and he's like, 'Oh yeah, that's the Trevor guy. The guy who fell.' And now that's how Bad Bunny knows me. I can't have that."

Hear more of what Noah teased about Sunday's show in the video above.

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS, as well as stream live on Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access).