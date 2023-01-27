Harry Styles Splits His Pants at the Crotch Mid-Concert: See How He Plays Off the Moment

Harry Styles might be the master of the stage, but even he couldn't ignore this awkward moment! On Thursday night, the 28-year-old "As It Was" singer was performing to a massive crowd at The Forum in Inglewood, California, when his brown leather pants split at the crotch mid-show.

In a moment captured on TikTok, Styles walks across the stage before bending down in a lunge position. His pants rip widely, and he quickly reaches to cover up the tear, holding his crotch as he walks to the other side of the stage.

Though he tries to play off the moment, Styles can't help but turn back and grin at the section of the crowd that witnessed the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Styles had some high-profile fans in the crowd on Thursday. Modern Family star Julie Bowen posted several TikToks from the venue, including one of her holding up a sign that read, "Harry I'm old but I know what I'm doing."

@therealjuliebowen Making new friends in the pit while waiting for Harry! ♬ original sound - Julie Bowen

She added that both Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston were at the show, though she didn't show them in her clips.