Harry Styles Drops 'As It Was' Song, Says He's 'Really Happy at the Moment' Amid Olivia Wilde Romance

Is Harry Styles' happiness a sign of the times in his life?

The 28-year-old GRAMMY winner has officially kicked off the next phase of his music with the release of "As It Was," the first single off of his upcoming third studio album, Harry's House. While discussing the new song in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the singer opened up about the contentment he's feeling in his own life, which may help combat the likely pressure that comes with releasing new music.

"I think it's inevitable that if...you're gonna make something that you care so much about, you're gonna feel pressure and a lot of kind of vulnerability when putting it out. I think then you kind of have a choice on how you approach it and I feel very lucky that this is kind of the proudest I've been of something that I've made so far and I feel like kind of the most comfortable I've been with myself and happiest with what I'm making and the best I felt about something that I'm making, so I feel like there's only so much you can do," he explained. "I think if you're an artist and you're making something, there's always gonna be part of you that is questioning yourself and questioning the work and I think that can be a good thing if you use it the right way, but, you know, I also feel really happy at the moment and I feel like it's the first time I feel like I'm kind of making music and putting music out from a real place of kind of personal freedom and that is a really liberating place to be kind of creating from."

Styles gave his recent process high praise, calling it "easily the most joyous of anything that I've kind of experienced so far while making music." While he didn't specify what exactly is behind the happiness he mentioned, it's clear life is going well for the megahit performer. In addition to his new album, Styles is headlining Coachella for the first time, recently wrapped his blockbuster concert tour, Love on Tour, and is starring in two new films. Oh, and did we also mention he's dating Olivia Wilde?

As devoted fans well know, the couple is going strong after their romance first made headlines more than a year ago.

"They’re well past the 'crush' and infatuation phase and are solid partners. They’re the real deal," a source recently told ET of the couple. "While they have busy schedules and a lot of personal commitments, they make a point to prioritize time with each other. They are pretty low-key and really just love spending time together along with their families and friends."

According to the source, their families have "blended so seamlessly."

“Harry's mother," the source noted, "adores Olivia and her kids!"