'Harry Potter' Reunion: See Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint Back Together Again

Accio tissues because thisHarry Potter reunion will make fans tear up!

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite inside the Gryffindor common room in the new photo from HBO Max's upcoming special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. In the still, the trio is all smiles as they sit in lush burgundy seats, reminiscing on their days on set.

This marks the first time the trio is back together since the release of the eighth and final Harry Potter film in 2011. For the highly anticipated special, the actors will be joined by former castmates and filmmakers from all eight of the Harry Potter movies to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others, will all touch on their enchanting journeys while filming the movies with in-depth interviews and cast conversations.

Earlier this month, a teaser was released, which shows Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Williams (Arthur Weasley) receiving their handwritten invitations and getting ready to board the Hogwarts Express.

Watson previously wrote about how "proud" she is to be part of the franchise, sharing a throwback photo of her and her cast members.

"I am proud not just of what we as a group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful," she wrote. "Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will stream New Year’s day, Jan. 1 on HBO Max. ⚡️ Lots to look forward to. 😊"

Radcliffe reflected on the films, telling ET in July about rewatching the movies and his favorite scenes. See below to hear what he shared.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres Jan. 1, 2022 on HBO Max.