'Harley Quinn' Season 3 Trailer Teases Harlivy Romance, Nightwing and 'Big Changes'

After a two-year hiatus, the adult animated series is finally back with all-new episodes as it continues to follow the mayhem and madness of Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco).

Ahead of its return on July 28, the HBO Max series dropped the trailer, giving fans a preview of what’s to come, including a look at Quinn’s romance with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) -- aka “Harlivy” -- as the two embrace being Gotham’s new power couple as well as the addition of Nightwing, voiced by What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén.

But that’s not all, because according to Joker (Alan Tudyk), “Big changes are gonna happen!”

In addition to returning to Gotham, Harlivy reunites with their ragtag team of misfit villains -- King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) -- as they work through the kinks in their relationship while Ivy also works toward her dream of transforming their city into a plant-based paradise.

While speaking with ET ahead of the series’ debut, Cuoco described the show as “dirty,” revealing that they battle for how many curse words they get to say per episode. Bell added, “We get to ping pong a lot of light comedy, bad words and naughty business.”

And season 3 looks to continue that tradition with Quinn, Ivy and others pushing the limits of what’s seen on TV in the DC Universe.

As for Nightwing, Guillén teased to ET that his character’s “return” to Gotham is going to result in a lot of emotions for Batman (Diedrich Bader), Robin (Jacob Tremblay) and others. “There’s a lot of tension there,” he said.

HBO Max

Harley Quinn season 3 debuts with three episodes on Thursday, July 28, followed by one episode weekly through Sept. 15.