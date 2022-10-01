'Harlem' Welcomes Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn and More to Season 2 Cast

A cast grows in Harlem! The Amazon original series is gearing up for its second season by adding seven new actors to the cast.

The comedy series following four ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem stars Meagan Good as Camille, a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has a hard time navigating her love life; Grace Byers as Quinn, a trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to run her struggling business and find love; Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, a filter-free singer and actress looking to regain her spot at the top of the entertainment food chain; and Jerrie Johnson as Tye, a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability at arm’s length.

Season 1 introduced the fierce foursome -- who met while attending New York University and are now in their thirties -- as they stepped into the next phase of their careers, relationships and big-city dreams. The series was renewed for a second season in February.

Amazon Studios/Sarah Shatz

For season 2, Deadline reports that the Amazon series is adding several stars to the roster, including Rachel True, Courtnee Carter and Luke Forbes who are set to recur, and Rick Fox, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn and Lil Rel Howery who will guest star.

True will play Aimee, an earthy, ethereal owner of a plant shop in Harlem who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Tye. Carter will play Zoe, a confident player with a reputation for leaving a trail of broken hearts,and Forbes will play the "handsome and professional" Michael, one of New York’s top real estate agents that Quinn's mom, Patricia (Jasmine Guy), tries to set her up with.

Fox will plays Phil, Quinn's doting father, while Shepherd and Howery will play Angie's loving mother, Sonya, and stepbrother Freddie, respectively. Vaughn will portray herself.

While the series hasn't announced a release date for season 2, the cast and crew revealed that production was underway during the summer and ended in August.

As Shandai put it in her Instagram post, "please don’t ask me when it’s coming out cause I promise I don’t know!"