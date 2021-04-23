'Halston' First Look: Ewan McGregor, Rory Culkin, Krysta Rodriguez as the Designer and His Entourage

After shows like Feud and Hollywood, Ryan Murphy is once again going back in time with Halston. The limited Netflix series follows the legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, portrayed here by Ewan McGregor, as he builds a worldwide fashion empire that defined the 1970s and ‘80s New York lifestyle before a hostile takeover forces him out of his own fashion house. On what would have been Halston’s 89th birthday, the streaming service shared Warhol-inspired polaroids of the cast and confirmed the biopic series will debut worldwide in May.

Netflix

Ewan McGregor as Halston and Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli

In an interview for Vogue, Murphy said that the Star Wars actor “was, to us, the only choice. The thing that Ewan got about Halston was that Halston had a vision in his mind of who he wanted to be in life. He was self-created.”

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actress, perhaps best known for Smash, is the latest person to bring the longtime, Oscar-winning actress to life on the small screen. Kelli Barrett mostly recently appeared as Minnelli in Fosse/Verdon.

Netflix

Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti

The French actress will portray the late Italian jewelry designer and a model known as a Halstonette, one of the designer’s fashion muses.

Netflix

Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo

The Venezuelan actor portrays Halston’s partner and model who eventually became one of Andy Warhol's assistants at The Factory.

Netflix

David Pittu as Joe Eula

The working actor who has appeared in various Law & Order spin-offs appears as the American fashion illustrator known for being a creative director at Halston.

Netflix

Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher

Culkin takes on the famously outspoken movie director who got his start in the ‘70s as a costume designer.

Netflix

Not pictured, but rounding out the cast, is Vera Farmiga as Adele; Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, a renowned philanthropist and corporate giant, who made headlines when he acquired Halston’s brand in the ‘70s; Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, an assistant buyer who became one of Halston’s sex partners; Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert, the prominent American fashion publicist.

Halston, which was created and directed by Daniel Minahan, who also serves as executive producer alongside McGregor, Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, as well as Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, premieres Friday, May 14 on Netflix.