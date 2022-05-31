Halsey’s New Single Gets a Release Date After Record Label Scuffle

Halsey's new single has an even newer release date. Capitol Music tweeted on Tuesday that the artist's next single, "So Good," will be released on June 9. The announcement comes about a week after Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, accused the record label of withholding the song’s debut until "they can fake a viral moment" on TikTok.

- @halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of “So Good” on June 9th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DKBrtRUCpk — Capitol Music (@capitolmusic) May 31, 2022

"Everything is marketing," Halsey captioned their TikTok on May 22, set to snippets of the unreleased song. "And they are doing this to basically every artist these days."

Halsey says label won’t let them release a new song unless they can “fake a viral moment on TikTok”:



“Everything is marketing. and they are doing this to every artist these days. I just want to release music, man and I deserve better tbh. I’m tired.” https://t.co/RR5qJA1w8A — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2022

The post sparked further conversation about the music industry's growing reliance on TikTok as a tool for building artists' audiences. Business Insiderwrote this week that "songs that trend on TikTok often end up charting on the Billboard 100 or Spotify Viral 50. And 67% of the app's users are more likely to seek out songs on music- streaming services after hearing them on TikTok." According to artists like Halsey, these statistics have now become the basis of rigid promotional strategies that limit a singer's autonomy over their own work.

She also spoke about this issue in conversation with ET and Ava Max last month. "I'm grateful for TikTok because it was there for me when I didn't even have a record label," she said. "But then again, I do understand the pressures of it in this very moment."

"We want to be collaborative with our labels," Max said. "It's not like we want to go against them."

Sometimes, though, these pressures overlap.

"I just wanna release music man," Halsey wrote in her TikTok."I deserve better tbh."

Halsey took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate the song’s new release date. "I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record," they wrote. "All I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can."