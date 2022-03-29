Hallmark Channel's 'Chesapeake Shores' Ending After Season 6

It's time to say goodbye to the O'Briens.

Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores has been renewed for a sixth and final season, the network announced Tuesday. The multigenerational family drama, which stars Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory and Treat Williams, will end after the upcoming 10-episode season kicks off this summer.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable,” said Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming of Series at Hallmark Channel. “We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season."

Buckley, who joined the drama early on in season 5 shortly after Jesse Metcalfe's departure, will return alongside longtime cast members Ory, Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.

Based on the novels by Sherryl Woods, Chesapeake Shores explores the lives and loves of four generations of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby (Ory) and has seen the family reconcile following a painful chapter in their past. Dan Paulson serves as executive producer, alongside showrunner Phoef Sutton, Woods, Matt Drake and Nancey Silvers.

The first five seasons of Chesapeake Shores available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now.

