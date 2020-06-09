Halle Berry Uses Son Maceo as a Weight For 'At Home Kiddie Workout'

Halle Berry is getting her fitness in, with the help of her son, Maceo. The actress took to Instagram on Friday to show off how she's switching up her fitness routine -- and keeping her 6-year-old son occupied.

"Happy #FitnessFriday!" Berry began her post, which featured a video of her doing a set of squats in her backyard, holding Maceo in her arms. "With all the chaos that comes with virtual online learning, it can be difficult for little kids to stay energized and engaged. So today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout!"

"Fun for him and *necessary* for me ! Check stories for my exclusive at home kiddie workout! 😂 - Enjoy the long weekend!" she added.

In an April interview with ET, Berry candidly opened up about the challenges of trying to get her kids to focus while homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Calling the experience a "nightmare," the Oscar winner said she was trying to stay positive about her time at home with Maceo and his 12-year-old sister, Nahla.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," Berry confessed. "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

"At home, there's not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they're at home but yet they're at school, it's really been a challenge," she continued. "But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."

