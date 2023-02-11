Halle Berry Pokes Fun at Herself After Face Planting at Charity Event: 'What Happened Was ...'

Halle Berry's sense of humor remained intact even after taking a hard fall.

The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a clip of her at a charity event where she was invited to speak. When the moment came, Berry got up off her seat and started walking to the stage, but one misstep led to her falling hard, drawing an audible gasp from the stunned audience.

All good though. Berry made light of the situation, and that's abundantly clear by the fact she turned the clip into a meme video complete with the movie cliche soundbite that includes a record scratch, freeze frame and a voice heard saying, "Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation."

In her caption, Berry surmised the situation rather bluntly: "Sometime[s] you bust your a**!"

She went on to explain that her friend invited her to speak at a charity event for Looking Beyond L.A., which raises money for children with special needs. After poking fun at herself, Berry implored her followers to donate to the worthy cause.

"Children are worth it!," she wrote to end her caption.

Her fans loved seeing the actress make light of the situation. One person wrote, "When this magical woman FALLS…. She gets RIGHT THE F**K BACK UP!!!!!!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️❤️🔥❤️."