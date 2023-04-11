Halle Berry Claps Back at Commenter Criticizing Her For Posing Nude in Her 50s

Halle Berry isn’t going to sit back and let internet trolls criticize her. On Saturday, the 56-year-old actress shared a photo of herself naked on a balcony holding a glass of wine with the caption, "I do what i wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday."

Although the photo has received nearly 800k likes on Instagram, not everyone loved it.

"Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids," one critic wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "Aging with dignity is no longer a thing."

The Academy Award winner personally responded to the user with a witty response, "Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?" Berry has since deleted the message.

The internet troll's comment was drowned out by an outpouring of positive comments for the Monster's Ball star.

Twitter/@HalleBerry

"Big Leo energy. That Part," Meagan Good wrote in the Instagram comments. Author Maria Emmerich praised Berry's choice to go nude, adding, "We’ll [sic] behaved women never made history ❤️."

Kelly Rowland showed Berry support as well, commenting on the snap, "YES!!!!"

This isn’t Berry’s first experience with handling internet trolls. In 2021, she took to Instagram to share the message, "Women don't owe you s**t."

And when some commenters seemingly took offense to the sentiment, Berry was ready with a few choice comebacks.

When one person replied, "Says the women who can't keep a man," Berry retorted, "Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz.... I don't."

Another one wrote, "Geesh Halle, had some trouble with men in your life??" to which Berry responded with a series of laughing-crying emojis, writing, "Nope, they had trouble with me."

When someone else said this was a double standard and that women look for men to take care of them, Berry quickly clarified, "No man has ever taken care of me... EVER!"

Another commenter wrote that Berry was to blame for all of her failed past relationships, saying she couldn't keep a man.

"Who said I wanted to keep them?" Berry responded. "I'm all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!"

In 2016, Berry stood by her decision to protect her children's privacy. The actress found herself in mama bear mode after a sweet photo she shared of her daughter, Nahla, and son Maceo led an Instagram troll to accuse her of being ashamed of her children.

While the adorable pic displays her kids' beaming smiles and cute tees, Berry cropped out their faces to protect their privacy and made that pretty clear in her response to the critic.

"I've noticed you have said this several times now, so let me be clear -- I'm not at all ashamed of my children," Berry wrote. "I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children."

"It's my belief, and I’m not criticizing others who have different beliefs, that it's my job as their mother to protect their privacy as best I can," she added.

"When they grow and they're of age and they want [to] share their images on the Internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me?" Berry concluded. "Have a beautiful day."