Halle Bailey Says She's 'For Sure' in Love With Rapper DDG

Halle Bailey confirms her love for rapper DDG in the September/October cover story for Essence. The singer tells the magazine she is "for sure" in love after following DDG's career for years now.

"I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them," Halle says. "I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history."

In March, DDG confirmed his relationship with Bailey via a birthday tribute post on Instagram that he captioned, “Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest ❤️ love you forever 🥺💎 @hallebailey.” Halle hadn’t spoken openly about her love life until now.

Bailey shares the Essence cover with her sister, Chloe, for their work together as the musical due Chloe X Halle. Halle is also preparing for next year's release of Disney's The Little Mermaid, in which she stars as Ariel, and just wrapped filming on Steven Spielberg's The Color Purple.

At just 22, she's also not letting her growing list of credits get in the way of self-discovery. "I've managed to find individuality through God—through talking to God every day by prayer, by meditation and through music," she tells Essence. "I think finding myself is going to be an everlasting journey. And while I feel like I know myself at 22, I'm constantly getting to know more about who I am."