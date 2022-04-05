Hailey Bieber Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors After GRAMMYs: 'Leave Me Alone'

Hailey Bieber does not have time for any false pregnancy rumors floating around. The 25-year-old attended the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards with her husband, Justin Bieber, on Sunday, where they walked the red carpet together, even sharing a kiss at one point. Hailey wore a loose, cream Saint Laurent strapless gown that seemed to prompt fans to question if the model was hiding a baby bump.

Hailey responded to an Instagram post from RadarOnline about fan speculation that she is expecting. "I'm not pregnant leave me alone," the model wrote.

Hailey attended the award show to support her 28-year-old partner, who was nominated for a total of eight awards this year, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for his hit, "Peaches."

Justin performed the single with Daniel Caesar and Giveon during the show, offering viewers an emotional and raw rendition of the song before he was joined by his collaborators and a band for a more upbeat take on the track.

As Hailey told WSJ Magazine, a baby isn't in the cards for the couple just yet. "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try... Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think," Hailey told the magazine for their Spring Fashion issue. "There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?"

The Rhode founder noted that in her younger years, she had a plan for herself and what ideal family life would be.

“I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young,” she said. “Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Still, as a source echoed to ET, having a family is part of the couple's future plan.

"They want to have a big family someday. They both know what great parents they are going to be together," the source told ET in February. "They both feel like part of their reason for being on earth was to be parents. It has been instilled in them since day one and they are looking forward to making that happen."