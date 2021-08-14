Hailey Bieber Shares Her 3 Must-Have Items for Fall

Look to Hailey Bieber for all your style needs!

Fall may still be over a month away, but the 24-year-old model already knows what's going to be part of her wardrobe. Bieber shared her three must-have items for the cooler weather during a recent interview with InStyle -- and they include an oversized blazer, chunky sweater and a statement coat.

"I'm like, so big on a big chunky jacket or a big chunky coat. I feel like if you know anything about my style, you know that I'm always in the most absurd oversized stuff because I just find it very comfortable and it feels like me," the model told the magazine.

"So I always think for the fall, a really great oversized blazer, a really great chunky knit sweater, a great coat," she added. "I feel like those three things are always super, super in my rotation."

Bieber even shared a tip to wearing a chunky coat, sharing that you need to make sure "it's not going too, too chunky underneath."

"So maybe a more fitted little sweater or a thinner cardigan with a thermal underneath, a good pair of jeans, and a boot or a sneaker," she detailed. "I'm always exploring what kind of clothes work under things and layering, and I think you just have to see what works best on your body type and your height."

"I always put all those things into my mind and then factor in my height. If something is too long on me, does it make me look short?" she explained. "I'm crazy about those kinds of things, so I'm always looking at dimensions of clothes and how they layer together."

Bieber, who is the new Superga global ambassador, has always been on her fashion A-game. Most recently she and husband Justin Bieber wowed in black tie.

For an elegant date night at the Freedom Art Experience, the singer donned a black tuxedo, while the model looked sensational in a black velvet gown with lace-covered leg slits that reached up to her hips by Alessandra Rich.

