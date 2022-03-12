Hailey Bieber Reveals She Was Hospitalized Following 'Small Blood Clot' to Brain

Hailey Bieber is revealing she was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering "a very small blood clot" to her brain. The good news is, she's now home recovering.

The 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Saturday and said the scary episode unfolded Thursday morning while sitting at breakfast with her husband, Justin Bieber.

"I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she said in her post. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

She thanked everyone for their concern and those who sent well wishes.

Hailey Bieber / Instagram

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" she added.

News of Hailey's hospitalization comes weeks after Justin was forced to postpone his Justice World Tour last month after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.