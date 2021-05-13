'Hacks' Teaser: The HBO Max Series Hits the Road in Season 2

After debuting to critical acclaim on May 13, 2021, Hacks is back with season 2. The HBO Max series starring Jean Smart is set to premiere almost exactly one year later, on May 12, 2022. Ahead of its anticipated return, the streaming platform has released the first official teaser for the eight new episodes.

Set to the Cass Elliot classic, “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” the teaser offers a glimpse of what’s to come as legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continue to work together as Vance takes her standup act on a national tour across the country.

“I think it’s going to be every bit as good as season one if not better, because second seasons are always scary,” Smart recently told ET of the new episodes. “Especially if you’re a big hit the first season, everybody’s going, ‘OK, just show me.’”

And indeed season 1 was, earning 15 Emmy nominations and winning three for acting (Smart), writing (co-creators and co-showrunners Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky) and Comedy Series.

In addition to Smart and Einbinder, the returning cast includes fellow Emmy acting nominees, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Deborah’s COO Marcus and Jane Adams as Ava’s mother Nina.

HBO Max

The rest of the ensemble includes Downs as Deborah and Ava’s manager Jimmy, Christopher McDonald as casino owner Marty Ghilain, Kaitlin Olson as Deborah’s daughter DJ, Poppy Liu as Kiki, Rose Abdoo as Josefina, Mark Indelicato as Damien, Meg Stalter as Kayla, Angela E. Gibbs as Marcus’ mother Robin, Johnny Sibilly as Wilson, and Lorenza Izzo as Ruby.

“I just cannot wait for everyone to see the second season,” Indelicato said, referring to “amazing” guest stars, Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa, that appear this season. “It’s absolutely wild.”

Even Smart couldn’t stop gushing about the added star power. “Oh my God. Wait ‘til you see wait [them],” she said, adding it was “so much fun” having them on set.

Hacks season 2 premieres Thursday, May 12 on HBO Max with two episodes. The remaining new episodes will debut weekly until June 2.