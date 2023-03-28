Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Apple and Moses' Depositions Read Aloud in Ski Crash Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow's children are speaking out. On Tuesday, Moses, 16, and Apple, 18, had their past depositions read allowed in court by lawyers, rather than taking the stand in their mom's ongoing ski accident trial.

Paltrow is being sued by Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, over a 2016 ski accident at Deer Valley Resort.

In his deposition, Moses, who was 9 at the time of the incident, noted that while he "did not see the actual collision" he recalled the immediate aftermath of it.

"When I skied over, I heard my mom yelling at the guy," he said. "She was saying something along the lines of, 'What the F-word. You just ran into me.'"

Moses additionally denied that he'd called for his mom before the crash, something that Sanderson's legal team suggested could have caused Paltrow to run into their client.

Then, in Apple's deposition, she said that, like her brother, she did not see the collision itself.

"I did hear some commotion but I was further down, so I decided to continue to go down to the lodge," Apple, who was 11 at the time, said, before sharing what Paltrow told her over lunch after the crash.

"I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what had happened, and she said, 'This A-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back,'" Apple said of her mom. "And I remember she did this motion saying he ran into her back and they both went down."

"She was in a state of shock," Apple added of the 50-year-old actress. "She decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day, which she never does; she always stays on. But she decided to get off because she was in shock and she was in a bit of pain... I never see her really shaken up like that. She was very clearly visibly upset, and she had some sort of pain."

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, Sanderson, is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000 in damages in connection to the Feb. 26, 2016 incident. The trial kicked off Tuesday, Mar. 21, in Park City, where Paltrow filed a countersuit against Sanderson and is seeking $1 in symbolic damages plus attorney fees.

In the lawsuit, Sanderson alleges he sustained "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries" on Feb. 26, 2016, when he claims Paltrow knocked him over while skiing a beginner-level course at Deer Valley Resort.

Sanderson alleges Paltrow was skiing in an "out of control" manner and skied away without calling for help. He also alleges in the lawsuit that he was blamed for the accident by Deer Valley Resort staff in a filed incident report.

Paltrow, however, remains adamant that Sanderson crashed into her from behind during the ski outing.

When the actress took the stand, she was asked if she felt any empathy towards the retired optometrist who alleges he suffered a brain injury and four broken ribs. Paltrow said she felt "very sorry for him" because "it seems he's had a very difficult life."

Paltrow additionally claims that she "sustained a full 'body blow'" and "was angry" with Sanderson after the crash. She claims Sanderson "apologized" and that she was shaken and upset after the fact.

Then, when Sanderson took the stand, he testified in court about an email he sent his daughters shortly after the incident. The email in question included the subject line "I'm famous...," which Sanderson explained in his testimony.

"My head was scrambled, [but] all I was trying to do was desperately communicate with my kids before they heard from somebody else [that] I got crushed," Sanderson told the Park City, Utah jury. "I didn't pick my words well, not at all how I felt, and I was really trying to add a little levity to a serious situation and it backfired."

