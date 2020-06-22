Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Photos of Ex Chris Martin and Husband Brad Falchuk for Father's Day

Happy Father's Day, Chris Martin!

To celebrate the special day, the Coldplay frontman's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, took to Instagram to share some pics of Martin posing with their two children, daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14. The second photo in the series also features Paltrow's new husband, Brad Falchuk, proving their blended family has nothing but love for each other. Falchuk has two kids of his own, Isabella and Brody, from a previous marriage.

"Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there," Paltrow captioned the post. "Sending you all love ❤️"

ET reported back in January that Paltrow and Falchuk finally decided to move in together after a year of marriage. "So our sex life is over," Paltrow joked to Harper's Bazaar at the time. "I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people."

"One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don’t ever move in,'" she continued. "I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."

Hear more in the video below.