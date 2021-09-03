Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Much Weight She Gained During Quarantine

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the weight she's gained over the last year. During a virtual speech at In Goop Health - The At-Home Summit, Paltrow opened up about putting on pounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was absolutely no holds barred," the 48-year-old founder said, according to E! "I gained 14 pounds and my gut was a mess."

Despite the adverse effects of her weight gain, Paltrow said she "just didn't want to do anything about it, really."

"I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through," she explained.

During an appearance on The Art of Being Well podcast with Dr. Will Cole last month, Paltrow shared that "COVID happened and I didn't do my eating plan."

"I was just having alcohol and pasta all the time," she said. "And then I sort of hit an eating wall."

Despite losing 11 of the pounds she'd gained, Paltrow said doing so wasn't as easy as it had been previously, a fact she attributed to both her age and her positive COVID-19 test early on in the pandemic.

"The snap-back that I used to have, if I gained some weight and I wasn't happy, I could quickly eat really well for a couple days, exercise a lot, and it would all be gone," she said. "And that was not happening over the past year."

"I've noticed over the last couple of years that my metabolism has slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause," she continued. "I'm 48 years old and women tend to lose up to 30 percent of their metabolic speed once they enter into this phase of life. So I know some of it is that. Some of it is because I got COVID."

