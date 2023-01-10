Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls 'Doing Cocaine' and Dancing on Tables in the '90s

Gwyneth Paltrow had quite a time in the '90s. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 50-year-old Goop founder reflected on her rise to fame, which came before the social media age.

"It was great! I mean, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!" she said with a laugh. "Like, you could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table."

"[There were] no camera phones!" Paltrow added. "Especially in New York, interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know."

Paltrow largely put her partying days behind her when she welcomed her kids -- Apple, 18, and Moses, 16 -- with her first husband, Chris Martin.

"I have to say, I've loved every single stage," she said of motherhood. "Every stage I've felt like, 'Oh, I wish I could freeze time. I'm never going to love them more than this.' And then you just love them more."

Paltrow and Martin divorced in 2016 and the actress married her current husband, Brad Falchuk, two years later. Now, with Apple in college and Moses gearing up to follow, Paltrow is adjusting to life as a soon-to-be empty nester, though she admitted it's "not [going] very well."

"It's a huge change. She's really hilarious. She's got a big presence," Paltrow said of her daughter. "When we're around the dinner table now, if somebody comes over and they say to Moses, 'What's it like with your sister not home?' He's like, 'Quiet.'"

Paltrow expressed similar sentiments when ET spoke to her in October.

"I'm still trying to get used to her not being in the house every day. I wish someone had almost prepared me for how hard it was," Paltrow said of Apple being away. "... Man, it was very, very hard. It was very hard."

"She's like my ray of sunshine and it's been hard without her, but I'm also so proud of her," she continued. "She's so happy and it's amazing to see this independent, strong young woman stand on her own two feet and emerge."