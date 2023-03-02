Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Selfie With Ex-Husband Chris Martin on His Birthday: 'We Love You'

Gwyneth Paltrow posted more proof of her strong friendship with ex husband Chris Martin on Thursday, celebrating his 46th birthday on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️we love you, cajm," Paltrow, 50, wrote beneath the photo.

Paltrow and Martin were married from 2003 to 2016 and share two children, daughter Apple and son Moses. Paltrow is now married to Brad Falchuk and Martin is in a relationship with Dakota Johnson.

The birthday gesture isn't the first time the two exes have showed off their friendship. In June, Paltrow and Martin attended Apple's high school graduation together, sharing photos alongside one another in honor of their daughter's big day.

"He's completely my family, and I love him," Paltrow said of Martin on CBS Sunday Morning in September 2022. "And he would do anything for me. I would do anything for him. He would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible."

Apple left for college last fall, whereas Moses will be 17 next month. Paltrow is also stepmother to Falchuk's daughter, Isabella, and son, Brody, whom he shares with ex, Suzanne Bukinik.

"However many years ago when I was like, 'F**k it, these are my kids. I'm not going to be scared to discipline them or draw the boundary.' That's really what shifted everything," Paltrow said of her stepmom duties on an episode of The goop podcast.

In the same episode, Falchuk praised Martin's skills as a father. "They have a great dad, right? The great thing is I don't have to be their dad," Falchuk said of Apple and Moses. "Their dad's a lot more fun than I am, and he loves them and spends time with them and all that stuff, and so the great thing is I don't have to be their dad. I'm not trying to replace their dad, but I am a dad to them... Fundamentally I love them like they're mine, because they are."