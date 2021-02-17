Gwyneth Paltrow Had COVID-19 'Early On' In Pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the lingering symptoms she's experienced after COVID-19. The actress revealed in a new post on Goop that she had the coronavirus "early on" in the pandemic.

"I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," Paltrow wrote. She didn't reveal exactly when she tested positive, but the outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020.

"In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual," Paltrow continued.

The Iron Man star says after her recovery from COVID-19, she's been paying more attention to what she puts into her body. She's been adhering to a flexible keto and plant-based diet, and refraining from sugar and alcohol.

"So I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic," Paltrow shared, explaining that she's "been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes."

The mom of two also revealed that she's been taking supplements.

"Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing," she said. "A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy -- and makes me want to double down on skin care even more. Let's make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!"

Paltrow was among the first celebs to warn fans to take COVID-19 seriously. On Feb. 26, 2020, she shared a photo of herself masked up on a plane to Paris, and referred to her role in 2011's Contagion.

"En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently. 😷," she wrote.

