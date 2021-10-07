Gwyneth Paltrow Explores Sexual Vulnerability in 'Sex, Love & Goop' Trailer

Gwyneth Paltrow has never been afraid to explore unchartered territories with her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop. This continues with her upcoming Netflix series, Sex, Love & Goop, which features real couples as they work with experts to explore their bodies and learn methods to enhance their relationships.

Paltrow has already had a successful Netflix series with last year's The Goop Lab, which featured her and Goop Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen exploring various wellness topics. In the Sex, Love & Goop trailer that dropped on Thursday, 49-year-old Paltrow talks to Michaela Boehm, Goop's go-to expert in intimacy, relationships and sexuality.

"It's one thing to be emotionally vulnerable on camera, but to be sexually vulnerable, we've never really seen this before," she notes.

The series explores how sex and intimacy show up differently, and the couples face extremely emotional moments in the trailer. At one point, erotic wholeness coach Darshana Avila says, "We offer a space to be sexual, and not have that be a shameful thing."

In a statement about the new series, Paltrow says, "Sex, Love & Goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners. A continuation of Goop's mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it's full of lessons I wish I'd learned years ago."

Sex, Love & Goop premieres on Netflix on Oct. 21.