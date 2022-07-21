Gwyneth Paltrow Does Not Miss Her Acting Career 'at All' -- But Here's Why She Would Return

Gwyneth Paltrow is a globally recognized actress with an Oscar, Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy to her name. Her movies -- from Shakespeare in Love, The Talented Mr. Ripley and, of course, Iron Man -- have grossed close to $12 billion at the box office worldwide. And yet, she doesn't miss the action in Hollywood. Not the least bit.

The 49-year-old actress makes the revelation in an upcoming interview for NBC News' Sunday Today With Willie Geist, who didn't skip a beat when asked if she misses being on the set of a film, traveling and everything that comes with what propelled her to become a movie star.

"No, I don't. I really don't miss it at all," she says. "I think I'm so lucky that I got to do it, and I still, I'm sure I still will, at some point. And the team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do. And I love how immediate it is, and how, you know, we're able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much."

Paltrow's last appearance on the big screen came in 2019 when she reprised her role as the lovable Pepper Potts for Avengers: Endgame. She also appeared in her husband, Brad Falchuk's, Netflix series, The Politician. She's since honed her role as CEO and founder of her lifestyle brand, Goop. She's also got her hands full as a mother with two teenage children -- daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16 -- whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Paltrow launched Goop in 2008, and has since turned it into a brand now worth over $250 million. Some of her products have made headlines for being, shall we say, risqué (like the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle), but her company's marketing team has also shed light on important topics, like when Goop rolled out 12 diapers for $120. That brilliant ploy generated headlines, but this time the product turned out to be fake, with the intention of shining a light on a diaper tax that affects millions of families across the United States.

And while Paltrow's clearly living it up as the brand's face, she's also not exactly ruling out a return to the big stage.

"I don't daydream about the movie business at all, but ... I did promise my mother that at some point before I die, told her that I would go and do a play," she says. "So I'm going to deliver on that promise at some point."

Paltrow's full interview airs Sunday on NBC.