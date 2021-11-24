Gwen Stefani Shares Disney Traditions and Talks Returning to Oklahoma for First Time Since Wedding (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani is ready for the holiday season! The 52-year-old performer is part of this year's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration special, and ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the newlywed, who was raised near Anaheim, California, about growing up with Disneyland as her "backyard" and her family's holiday traditions.

"My parents used to pick us up from school and would be driving down Harvard Boulevard going, 'Oops, we made the wrong turn. I guess we have to go to Disneyland today.' It's just one of those things that we do every year," recalled Stefani, who is mom to 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo. "We didn't get to go last year. I bring the kids every single year at Christmas time, so I know that they would be freaked out to know that I am actually here right now. They are going to be like, 'Why didn't you bring us?'"

Stefani is excited to revisit some of her holiday hits from her 2017 album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

"Just when you kind of forget the songs and you sort of aren't thinking about it, you get to perform again," the No Doubt frontwoman mused. "And it's like, 'Wow, this record is just so great,' and it's the kind of thing where you add to it every year. You get to bring new songs into it. So to be able to revisit it again and to do it live has just been super fun."

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration special is hosted by Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose from both the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. In addition to Stefani, there will also be musical performances by Jimmie Allen, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Brett Eldredge and more. Fans will also get special sneak peeks at Disney's Encanto and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story adaptation. Additionally, there's a first look at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the two-night adventure at Walt Disney World Resort, opening March 1, 2022.

But before Stefani gets into full Christmas mode, she's heading to Oklahoma with her family to celebrate Thanksgiving. This year's celebrations will be even more meaningful because it will be the first time Stefani is going to her husband, Blake Shelton's, home state since they tied the knot there in July.

"We leave next week to go to Oklahoma, it's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it," she shared. "We have a new house there. We have, like, a new life there. So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."

The whole family contributes to the meal, but it seems that everyone in the Stefani-Shelton household is big on cooking turkey.

"My mom definitely likes to do her turkey her way. Blake likes to experiment with multiple smaller turkeys," she explained. "They did like the hot Cheetos turkey one year, and then this year I think they're doing bacon-wrapped. I don't know, it's all the boys are talking about the different things they're gonna do. I know one thing is we never did mac and cheese, but we're doing mac and cheese. That's the new added. Every year I feel like we add something new in."

As for what her husband can get her for Christmas this year, Stefani seemed pretty content.

"You know what? I thought about this a lot. Blake, you did great, you did great. No, I just honestly, I just want everyone to be happy and have that moment, you know what I'm saying?" she said. "It feels like there's a lot of stress in the air, and I just want my kids to have just the most great memories that we could ever make together this Christmas, and I know that we'll be able to do that."

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.