Gwen Stefani Says She Wanted Blake Shelton to Propose Sooner

Gwen Stefani was ready for Blake Shelton's proposal long before it came! During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 51-year-old singer admitted to wondering when her beau of five years would pop the question.

"It was actually pretty magical. Wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all. Didn't have any idea," Stefani said, before revealing her pre-proposal feelings.

"I was sort of like, 'What's happening with us?'" she admitted. "It was kind of in my mind, like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?' I was in that place in my head."

Now that she's finally engaged, Stefani lamented the fact that wedding planning is on hold due to COVID-19.

"We have no plans because of the pandemic," she said. "It's like, 'Blake, why couldn't you have done it before? Now we can't have a wedding with the pandemic.' [I'm] sitting around going, 'OK. Drag it out more.'"

After Shelton's October proposal at his Oklahoma ranch, a source told ET that Stefani had marriage on the brain for a while.

"Gwen has been ready to tie the knot for a long time and Blake knew this was the perfect time," the source said. "Blake has been the one who wanted to take it slow in the beginning but recently he decided it was time."

"During the pandemic, they’ve had lots of downtime together and he truly saw the importance of spending life with the person you love," the source added. "Gwen takes marriage very seriously and was disappointed that her first marriage [to Gavin Rossdale] didn’t work out. She wasn't in a hurry because she wanted to ensure Blake was ready."

