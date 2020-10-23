Gwen Stefani Records New Holiday Song 'Here This Christmas' for Hallmark Channel: Listen

Gwen Stefani is teaming up with Hallmark Channel. The singer and current Voice coach released a brand new holiday song, "Here This Christmas," on Friday, which will serve as the official theme song for Hallmark Channel's annual Christmas programming event.

Written and produced by Ryan Tedder and Brent Kutzle, Stefani's new single will be played throughout the network's Christmas programming. The release of the song is in conjunction with Stefani's deluxe edition of her 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which is out Friday.

Stefani also recorded a modern cover of the Christmas classic, "Sleigh Ride," which will be featured in Hallmark promos throughout the season. It was also produced by Tedder and Kutzle.

Listen to Stefani's new holiday song, "Here This Christmas," below.

“Music, an absolutely fundamental component of the entire holiday experience, is central to Countdown to Christmas, and we have always wanted our own holiday theme song,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks. “Having this opportunity to harness the incredible talents of Gwen Stefani and Ryan Tedder in the creation and recording of ‘Here This Christmas’ is a dream come true and I am confident the single will add a whole new dimension to our seasonal programming event and become an instant holiday hit.”

Stefani joining Hallmark makes it a bit of a family affair. Her beau Blake Shelton continues to have a relationship with Hallmark Channel, serving as an executive producer on the Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas films since 2018.

Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" kick off Friday and run through the end of the year. This season, Hallmark will premiere a total of 40 original holiday films.

