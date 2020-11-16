Gwen Stefani Gives First Look at Stunning Engagement Ring From Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's engagement ring can't be missed from a mile away. The 51-year-old singer gave her fans the first look at her engagement ring from Blake Shelton in a cute Instagram Story with Shelton on Sunday, flashing the giant sparkler.

Stefani took the video while the two were on the way to the People's Choice Awards, and explained that while she couldn't get out of the car due to COVID, she was there to support him in case he won an award. The 44-year-old country star did end up winning the award for Country Artist of 2020, and he gave a shout-out to her.

"So basically I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I'm here to support Blake in case he wins," she said.

Fans got a glimpse of the stunning ring when she took off her mask temporarily to talk.

Stefani and Shelton got engaged last month after five years of dating, both Instagramming a sweet picture of the two kissing and Stefani holding up her left hand.

Shelton wrote, "@gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Meanwhile, Stefani wrote, "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx."

A source later told ET that Shelton knew it was the right time to propose after the two were able to spend so much time together during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Blake has been the one who wanted to take it slow in the beginning but recently he decided it was time," the source shared. "During the pandemic, they’ve had lots of downtime together and he truly saw the importance of spending life with the person you love. Gwen takes marriage very seriously and was disappointed that her first marriage [to Gavin Rossdale] didn’t work out. She wasn't in a hurry because she wanted to ensure Blake was ready."

Meanwhile, according to the source, Stefani quickly "fell head over heels for Shelton," and knew he was "the one" during their first year together.

"She is very old fashioned and told friends she wanted to wait until she received a proper proposal from Blake," the source said. "They have lived like a married couple for so long that those closest to them already saw them as 'married' but now they are finally making it official and their family is excited by the announcement."

