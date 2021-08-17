Grimes Shares Rare Footage of Her Son X Æ A-Xii in TikTok Video

Grimes is giving her fans a glimpse at her adorable 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, whom she shares with Elon Musk. The 33-year-old singer posted a TikTok video on Monday, which features footage of her son.

Grimes teased her new song, "Shinigami Eyes," and in the video, she shares intimate video from a trip to Italy. In the very beginning of the montage, X Æ A-Xii is shown holding on to a glass cup, wearing blue and red checkered shorts and a light blue T-shirt.

"SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen!!!!" Grimes captioned the video. "Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) #italy."

"I've watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she said. "He's into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level."

In March, 50-year-old Musk shared a family photo from Texas. Musk has six children, and acknowledged to The New York Times last July that Grimes had the bigger parenting role when it comes to their baby boy.

"Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know?" he explained. "Right now there's not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me."

The SpaceX founder hosted Saturday Night Live in May and addressed his youngest child's unique name in his monologue, joking that it's pronounced like a "cat running across the keyboard." Watch the video below for more on his hosting gig.