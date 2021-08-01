'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Burton Returning as Meredith's Mother in Season 18

A blast from Meredith Grey's past is back.

Kate Burton will return for multiple episodes on Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 18th season, ET confirms.

Burton will reprise her role as Meredith's late mother, Dr. Ellis Grey, though it is unclear in what context she will be appearing. Ellis, who was a brilliant surgeon during her heyday, had been suffering from Alzheimer's when she died of a heart attack in season 3.

The Grey's vet will first appear in the season 18 premiere, as Deadline first reported, and recur throughout the season. Since her character's death in 2007, Burton has appeared in a handful of episodes, mostly in dream sequences or alternate reality episodes. She most recently guested on a 2019 episode of Grey's.

Burton is just the latest familiar face to return following last season's guest appearances by Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight, Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane.

She has been nominated for two Emmys, in 2006 and 2007, for her work on Grey's.

Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For more, watch below.

