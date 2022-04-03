GRAMMYs 2022: The Complete Winners List (Live Updating)

It's music's biggest night, and it's time to honor the best of the past year with the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards!
Hosted once again this year by Trevor Noah, the 2022 GRAMMYs are ready to roll out the red carpet for a star-studded ceremony, celebrating nominees and performers like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Silk Sonic, BTS and more.
"Whenever people ask me what performances I'm most excited to see, I realize that my answers are almost always lies, because I haven't yet seen the performances," Noah joked ahead of this year's GRAMMYs. "I have ideas of who I think I want to see in my head, but then I'm always surprised on the night. Last year was a perfect example of that... You don't know who's gonna bring something up, you don't know who's gonna do something different, you don't know who's gonna roll out a giant bed and twerk on it, so yeah, this year I'm excited to see anybody on stage.
"That's what makes the GRAMMYs amazing," he continued. "It's basically the year's biggest all-around concert: Everything --- country, hip-hop, jazz, whatever it is -- on one stage, which is what I love."
Jon Batiste leads the nominations this year with 11 nods, while Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. each earned eight, and Eilish and Rodrigo nabbed seven a piece.
Check out the list of winners below, which is being updated in real time.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA
"Freedom," Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time", Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
We Are, Jon Batiste
Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
"A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
"Fight For You," H.E.R.
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic **WINNER**
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile
BEST NEW ARTIST
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo **WINNER**
Saweetie
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Anyone," Justin Bieber
"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Positions," Ariana Grande
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo **WINNER**
BEST POP DUO OR GROUP PERFORMANCE
"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Lonely," Justin Bieber & benny blanco
"Butter," BTS
"Higher Power," Coldplay
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga **WINNER**
'Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
That's Life, Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING
"Hero," Afrojack & David Guetta
"Loom," Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
"Before," James Blake
"Heartbreak," Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"You Can Do It," Caribou
"Alive," Rüfüs Du Sol **WINNER**
"The Business," Tiësto
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM
Subconsciously, Black Coffee **WINNER**
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is the Weapon, Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgement, Ten City
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Double Dealin', Randy Brecker & Eric Marienth
The Garden, Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti **WINNER**
At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC
"Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)," Black Pumas
"Nothing Compares 2 U," Chris Cornell
"OHMS," Deftones
"Making a Fire," Foo Fighters **WINNER**
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
"Genesis," Deftones
"The Alien," Dream Theater **WINNER**
"Amazonia," Gojira
"Pushing the Tides," Mastodon
"The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)," Rob Zombie
BEST ROCK SONG
"All My Favorite Songs," Weezer
"The Bandit," Kings of Leon
"Distance," Mammoth WVH
"Find My Way," Paul McCartney
"Waiting on a War," Foo Fighters **WINNER**
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Power Up, AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A, Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters **WINNER**
McCartney III, Paul McCartney
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home, St. Vincent **WINNER**
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Lost You," Snoh Aalegra
"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Damage," H.E.R.
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic **WINNER-TIE**
"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan **WINNER-TIE**
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"I Need You," Jon Batiste
"Bring It on Home to Me," BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
"Born Again," Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
"Fight for You," H.E.R. **WINNER**
"How Much Can a Heart Take," Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
BEST R&B SONG
"Damage," H.E.R.
"Good Days," SZA
"Heartbreak Anniversary," Giveon
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic **WINNER**
"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
New Light, Eric Bellinger
Something To Say, Cory Henry
Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two, Lucky Daye **WINNER**
Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
BEST R&B ALBUM
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
We Are, Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"Family Ties," Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**
"Up," Cardi B
"M Y . L I F E," J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
"Way 2 Sexy," Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
"p r i d e . i s . t h e . devil," J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
"Need to Know," Doja Cat
"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
"Wusyaname," Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
"Hurricane," Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby **WINNER**
BEST RAP SONG
"Bath Salts," DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
"Best Friend," Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
"Family Ties," Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Jail," Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z **WINNER**
"m y . l i f e," J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
BEST RAP ALBUM
The Off Season, J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
King's Disease II, Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator **WINNER**
Donda, Kanye West
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Forever After All," Luke Combs
"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton
"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell
"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton **WINNER**
BEST COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP PERFORMANCE
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne **WINNER**
"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King & Miranda Lambert
BEST COUNTRY SONG
"Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris
"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves
"Cold," Chris Stapleton **WINNER**
"Country Again," Thomas Rhett
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton **WINNER**
BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej **WINNER**
Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
Night + Day, Opium Moon
Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan
BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
"Sackodougou," Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
"Kick Those Feet," Kenny Barron
"Bigger Than Us," Jon Batiste
"Absence," Terence Blanchard
"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)," Chick Corea **WINNER**
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
Generations, The Baylor Project
SuperBlue, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon
Flor, Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding **WINNER**
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste
Absence, Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and The Turtle Island Quartet
Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba **WINNER**
Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
Side-eye Nyc (V1.IV), Pat Metheny
BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
Live At Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver, Christian Mcbride Big Band **WINNER**
Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea And Chucho Valdés **WINNER**
The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE SONG
"Voice Of God," Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore
"Joyful," Dante Bowe
"Help," Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
"Never Lost," Cece Winans **WINNER**
"Wait On You," Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
"We Win," Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)," H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
"Man Of Your Word," Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven
"Believe For It," Cece Winans **WINNER**
"Jireh," Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music
Jonny x Mali: Live In LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It, CeCe Winans **WINNER**
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
No Stranger, Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe
Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells
Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music **WINNER**
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.
That's Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs for the Times, The Isaacs
My Savior, Carrie Underwood **WINNER**
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos, Camilo
Mendó, Alex Cuba **WINNER**
Revelación, Selena Gomez
BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM
Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny **WINNER**
Jose, J Balvin
KG0516, KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8, Kali Uchis
BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Deja, Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico
Origen, Juanes **WINNER**
Calambre, Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño, C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia, Zoé
BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)
Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas
A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernández **WINNER**
Seis, Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. LI, Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Salswing!, Rubén Blades Y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta **WINNER**
En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola
Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live In Peru, Tony Succar
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
"CRY," Jon Batiste **WINNER**
"Love And Regret," Billy Strings
"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
"Same Devil," Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
"Nightflyer," Allison Russell
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
"Avalon," Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
"Call Me A Fool," Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas
"CRY," Jon Batiste **WINNER**
"Diamond Studded Shoes," Yola
"Nightflyer," Allison Russell
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt With The Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons, Los Lobos **WINNER**
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand for Myself, Yola
BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
Renewal, Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck **WINNER**
A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
100 Years Of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler's Blues, Blues Traveler
I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside **WINNER**
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
Delta Kream, The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram **WINNER**
BEST FOLK ALBUM
One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi **WINNER**
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM
Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People, Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco
Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a **WINNER**
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Pamoja, Etana
Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin, Sean Paul
Royal, Jesse Royal
Beauty In The Silence, Soja **WINNER**
10, Spice
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE
"Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab **WINNER**
"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
"Pà Pá Pà," Femi Kuti
"Blewu," Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
"Essence," WizKid Featuring Tems
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM
Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho & Friends
Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo **WINNER**
Legacy +, Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid
BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM
Actívate, 123 Andrés
All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective
Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon
A Colorful World, Falu **WINNER**
Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDING POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS AND STORYTELLING)
Aftermath, LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle **WINNER**
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy
8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land, Barack Obama
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C.K. **WINNER**
Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Original Album Cast
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers, World Premiere Cast
Girl From The North Country, Original Broadway Cast
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording), The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company
Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, World Premiere Cast
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Barlow & Bear **WINNER**
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA ALBUM
Cruella, (Various Artists)
Dear Evan Hansen, (Various Artists)
In The Heights, (Various Artists)
One Night In Miami..., (Various Artists)
Respect, Jennifer Hudson
Schmigadoon! Episode 1, (Various Artists)
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day **WINNER**
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA ALBUM
Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer
Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Queen's Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer **WINNER-TIE**
Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers **WINNER-TIE**
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
"Agatha All Along" [from Wandavision: Episode 7], Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White
"All Eyes On Me" [from Inside], Bo Burnham **WINNER**
"All I Know So Far" [from P!nk: All I Know So Far], P!nk
"Fight For You" [from Judas And The Black Messiah], H.E.R.
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [from Respect], Jennifer Hudson
"Speak Now" [from One Night In Miami...], Leslie Odom, Jr.
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
"Beautiful Is Black," Brandee Younger
"Cat and Mouse," Tom Nazziola
"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale," Vince Mendoza
"Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions," Arturo O’Farrill
"Eberhard," Lyle Mays **WINNER**
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA
"Chopsticks," Richard Baratta
"For The Love Of A Princess," Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith
"Infinite Love," Emile Mosseri
"Meta Knight's Revenge," The 8-bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher **WINNER**
"The Struggle Within," Rodrigo Y Gabriela
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS
"The Bottom Line," Ólafur Arnalds & Josin
"A Change Is Gonna Come," Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake
"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)," Jacob Collier
"Eleanor Rigby," Cody Fry
"To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)," Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock **WINNER**
BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
American Jackpot / American Girls, Reckless Kelly
Carnage, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
Pakelang, 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band **WINNER**
Serpentine Prison, Matt Berninger
Zeta, Soul Of Ears
BEST BOXED/SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION
All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition, George Harrison **WINNER**
Color Theory, Soccer Mommy
The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set), Steven Wilson
77-81, Gang Of Four
Swimming In Circles, Mac Miller
BEST ALBUM NOTES
Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas, Sunwook Kim
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966, Louis Armstrong **WINNER**
Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology, Willie Dunn
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists
The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland, Various Artists
BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM
Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings, Marian Anderson
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music, Various Artists
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell **WINNER**
Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition), Prince
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL
Cinema, The Marías
Dawn, Yebba
Hey What, Low
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga **WINNER**
Notes With Attachments, Pino Palladino & Blake Mills
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff **WINNER**
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
"Back to Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)," Booker T
"Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)," Spencer Bastin
"Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)," Tracy Young
"Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)," 3scape Drm
"Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)," Dave Audé
"Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix), Mike Shinoda **WINNER**
"Talks (Mura Masa Remix)," Alexander Crossan
BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM FOR THE 64th GRAMMY AWARDS
Alicia, Alicia Keys **WINNER**
Clique, Patricia Barber
Fine Line, Harry Styles
The Future Bites, Steven Wilson
Stille Grender, Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor
BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM FOR THE 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS
Bolstad: Tomba Sonora, Stemmeklang
Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes), Booka Shade
FRYD, Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus
Mutt Slang Ii - A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage, Alain Mallet
Soundtrack of the American Soldier, Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band **WINNER**
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL
Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Chanticleer Sings Christmas, Chanticleer **WINNER**
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand,' Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman **WINNER**
BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre, Nashville Symphony Orchestra
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Muhly: Throughline, San Francisco Symphony
Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3, Philadelphia Orchestra **WINNER**
Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy, Seattle Symphony Orchestra
BEST OPERA RECORDING ALBUM
Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle," Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
"Glass: Akhnaten," The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus **WINNER**
"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen," London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices
"Little: Soldier Songs," The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra
"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites," The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE
It's a Long Way, Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand,' Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale **WINNER**
Rising w/ The Crossing, International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing
Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-antiphons, Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom, Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir
The Singing Guitar, Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare
BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE
Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking, Jack Quartet
Akiho: Seven Pillars, Sandbox Percussion
Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax **WINNER**
Bruits, Imani Winds
BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENT SOLO
"Alone Together," Jennifer Koh **WINNER**
"An American Mosaic," Simone Dinnerstein
"Bach: Sonatas & Partitas," Augustin Hadelich
"Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos," The Knights
"Mak Bach," Mak Grgić
"Of Power," Curtis Stewart
BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM
Confessions, Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier
Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers, Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez
Mythologies, Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler) **WINNER**
Schubert: Winterreise, Joyce Didonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Unexpected Shadows, Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie (Matt Haimovitz)
BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM ALBUM
American Originals - A New World, A New Canon, Agave & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer
Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Cerrone: The Arching Path, Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer
Plays, Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers
Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change, Amy Andersson, Conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers **WINNER**
BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION
Akiho: Seven Pillars, Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)
Andriessen: The Only One, Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes, Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
Batiste: Movement 11', Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
Shaw: Narrow Sea, Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion) **WINNER**
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
"Shot In The Dark," AC/DC
"Freedom," Jon Batiste **WINNER**
"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo
BEST MUSIC FILM
Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia, David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul, Various Artists **WINNER**
The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards are Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, airing live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete GRAMMYs coverage, including a list of this year's winners.
RELATED COVERAGE: