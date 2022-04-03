GRAMMYs 2022: The Complete Winners List (Live Updating)

It's music's biggest night, and it's time to honor the best of the past year with the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards!

"Whenever people ask me what performances I'm most excited to see, I realize that my answers are almost always lies, because I haven't yet seen the performances," Noah joked ahead of this year's GRAMMYs. "I have ideas of who I think I want to see in my head, but then I'm always surprised on the night. Last year was a perfect example of that... You don't know who's gonna bring something up, you don't know who's gonna do something different, you don't know who's gonna roll out a giant bed and twerk on it, so yeah, this year I'm excited to see anybody on stage.

"That's what makes the GRAMMYs amazing," he continued. "It's basically the year's biggest all-around concert: Everything --- country, hip-hop, jazz, whatever it is -- on one stage, which is what I love."

Jon Batiste leads the nominations this year with 11 nods, while Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. each earned eight, and Eilish and Rodrigo nabbed seven a piece.

Check out the list of winners below, which is being updated in real time.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time", Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight For You," H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic **WINNER**

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile

BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo **WINNER**

Saweetie

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Anyone," Justin Bieber

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Positions," Ariana Grande

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo **WINNER**

BEST POP DUO OR GROUP PERFORMANCE

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely," Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter," BTS

"Higher Power," Coldplay

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga **WINNER**

'Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That's Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

"Hero," Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom," Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

"Before," James Blake

"Heartbreak," Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It," Caribou

"Alive," Rüfüs Du Sol **WINNER**

"The Business," Tiësto

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM

Subconsciously, Black Coffee **WINNER**

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is the Weapon, Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Double Dealin', Randy Brecker & Eric Marienth

The Garden, Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti **WINNER**

At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)," Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U," Chris Cornell

"OHMS," Deftones

"Making a Fire," Foo Fighters **WINNER**

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"Genesis," Deftones

"The Alien," Dream Theater **WINNER**

"Amazonia," Gojira

"Pushing the Tides," Mastodon

"The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)," Rob Zombie

BEST ROCK SONG

"All My Favorite Songs," Weezer

"The Bandit," Kings of Leon

"Distance," Mammoth WVH

"Find My Way," Paul McCartney

"Waiting on a War," Foo Fighters **WINNER**

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters **WINNER**

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home, St. Vincent **WINNER**

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Lost You," Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage," H.E.R.

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic **WINNER-TIE**

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan **WINNER-TIE**

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"I Need You," Jon Batiste

"Bring It on Home to Me," BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

"Born Again," Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

"Fight for You," H.E.R. **WINNER**

"How Much Can a Heart Take," Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

"Damage," H.E.R.

"Good Days," SZA

"Heartbreak Anniversary," Giveon

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic **WINNER**

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something To Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two, Lucky Daye **WINNER**

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

BEST R&B ALBUM

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Family Ties," Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**

"Up," Cardi B

"M Y . L I F E," J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy," Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

"p r i d e . i s . t h e . devil," J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

"Need to Know," Doja Cat

"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

"Wusyaname," Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

"Hurricane," Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby **WINNER**

BEST RAP SONG

"Bath Salts," DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas

"Best Friend," Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat

"Family Ties," Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Jail," Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z **WINNER**

"m y . l i f e," J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

BEST RAP ALBUM

The Off Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King's Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator **WINNER**

Donda, Kanye West

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Forever After All," Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell

"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton **WINNER**

BEST COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP PERFORMANCE

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne **WINNER**

"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King & Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY SONG

"Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris

"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves

"Cold," Chris Stapleton **WINNER**

"Country Again," Thomas Rhett

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton **WINNER**

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej **WINNER**

Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day, Opium Moon

Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

"Sackodougou," Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

"Kick Those Feet," Kenny Barron

"Bigger Than Us," Jon Batiste

"Absence," Terence Blanchard

"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)," Chick Corea **WINNER**

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

Generations, The Baylor Project

SuperBlue, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon

Flor, Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding **WINNER**

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste

Absence, Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and The Turtle Island Quartet

Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba **WINNER**

Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-eye Nyc (V1.IV), Pat Metheny

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

Live At Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver, Christian Mcbride Big Band **WINNER**

Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea And Chucho Valdés **WINNER**

The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE SONG

"Voice Of God," Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore

"Joyful," Dante Bowe

"Help," Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

"Never Lost," Cece Winans **WINNER**

"Wait On You," Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

"We Win," Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)," H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

"Man Of Your Word," Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven

"Believe For It," Cece Winans **WINNER**

"Jireh," Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music

Jonny x Mali: Live In LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It, CeCe Winans **WINNER**

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

No Stranger, Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe

Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music **WINNER**

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.

That's Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs for the Times, The Isaacs

My Savior, Carrie Underwood **WINNER**

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Mendó, Alex Cuba **WINNER**

Revelación, Selena Gomez

BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM

Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny **WINNER**

Jose, J Balvin

KG0516, KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8, Kali Uchis

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

Origen, Juanes **WINNER**

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia, Zoé

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernández **WINNER**

Seis, Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. LI, Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Salswing!, Rubén Blades Y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta **WINNER**

En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola

Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru, Tony Succar

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

"CRY," Jon Batiste **WINNER**

"Love And Regret," Billy Strings

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

"Same Devil," Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

"Nightflyer," Allison Russell

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

"Avalon," Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

"Call Me A Fool," Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas

"CRY," Jon Batiste **WINNER**

"Diamond Studded Shoes," Yola

"Nightflyer," Allison Russell

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt With The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons, Los Lobos **WINNER**

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand for Myself, Yola



BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Renewal, Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck **WINNER**

A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

100 Years Of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler's Blues, Blues Traveler

I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside **WINNER**

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Take Me Back, Kim Wilson

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Delta Kream, The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up, Steve Cropper

662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram **WINNER**

BEST FOLK ALBUM

One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History, Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham

They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi **WINNER**

Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People, Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a **WINNER**

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Pamoja, Etana

Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin, Sean Paul

Royal, Jesse Royal

Beauty In The Silence, Soja **WINNER**

10, Spice

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE

"Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab **WINNER**

"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà," Femi Kuti

"Blewu," Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

"Essence," WizKid Featuring Tems

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo **WINNER**

Legacy +, Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid

BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM

Actívate, 123 Andrés

All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective

Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon

A Colorful World, Falu **WINNER**

Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDING POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS AND STORYTELLING)

Aftermath, LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle **WINNER**

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy

8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land, Barack Obama

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C.K. **WINNER**

Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Original Album Cast

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers, World Premiere Cast

Girl From The North Country, Original Broadway Cast

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording), The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, World Premiere Cast

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Barlow & Bear **WINNER**

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA ALBUM

Cruella, (Various Artists)

Dear Evan Hansen, (Various Artists)

In The Heights, (Various Artists)

One Night In Miami..., (Various Artists)

Respect, Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1, (Various Artists)

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day **WINNER**

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA ALBUM

Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer

Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Queen's Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer **WINNER-TIE**

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers **WINNER-TIE**

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"Agatha All Along" [from Wandavision: Episode 7], Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White

"All Eyes On Me" [from Inside], Bo Burnham **WINNER**

"All I Know So Far" [from P!nk: All I Know So Far], P!nk

"Fight For You" [from Judas And The Black Messiah], H.E.R.

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [from Respect], Jennifer Hudson

"Speak Now" [from One Night In Miami...], Leslie Odom, Jr.

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

"Beautiful Is Black," Brandee Younger

"Cat and Mouse," Tom Nazziola

"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale," Vince Mendoza

"Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions," Arturo O’Farrill

"Eberhard," Lyle Mays **WINNER**

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

"Chopsticks," Richard Baratta

"For The Love Of A Princess," Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith

"Infinite Love," Emile Mosseri

"Meta Knight's Revenge," The 8-bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher **WINNER**

"The Struggle Within," Rodrigo Y Gabriela

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

"The Bottom Line," Ólafur Arnalds & Josin

"A Change Is Gonna Come," Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake

"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)," Jacob Collier

"Eleanor Rigby," Cody Fry

"To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)," Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock **WINNER**

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

American Jackpot / American Girls, Reckless Kelly

Carnage, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

Pakelang, 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band **WINNER**

Serpentine Prison, Matt Berninger

Zeta, Soul Of Ears

BEST BOXED/SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition, George Harrison **WINNER**

Color Theory, Soccer Mommy

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set), Steven Wilson

77-81, Gang Of Four

Swimming In Circles, Mac Miller

BEST ALBUM NOTES

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas, Sunwook Kim

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966, Louis Armstrong **WINNER**

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology, Willie Dunn

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists

The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland, Various Artists

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings, Marian Anderson

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music, Various Artists

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell **WINNER**

Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition), Prince

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

Cinema, The Marías

Dawn, Yebba

Hey What, Low

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga **WINNER**

Notes With Attachments, Pino Palladino & Blake Mills

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff **WINNER**

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

"Back to Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)," Booker T

"Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)," Spencer Bastin

"Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)," Tracy Young

"Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)," 3scape Drm

"Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)," Dave Audé

"Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix), Mike Shinoda **WINNER**

"Talks (Mura Masa Remix)," Alexander Crossan

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM FOR THE 64th GRAMMY AWARDS

Alicia, Alicia Keys **WINNER**

Clique, Patricia Barber

Fine Line, Harry Styles

The Future Bites, Steven Wilson

Stille Grender, Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM FOR THE 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS

Bolstad: Tomba Sonora, Stemmeklang

Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes), Booka Shade

FRYD, Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus

Mutt Slang Ii - A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage, Alain Mallet

Soundtrack of the American Soldier, Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band **WINNER**

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Chanticleer Sings Christmas, Chanticleer **WINNER**

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand,' Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman **WINNER**

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre, Nashville Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Muhly: Throughline, San Francisco Symphony

Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3, Philadelphia Orchestra **WINNER**

Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy, Seattle Symphony Orchestra

BEST OPERA RECORDING ALBUM

Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle," Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

"Glass: Akhnaten," The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus **WINNER**

"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen," London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices

"Little: Soldier Songs," The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra

"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites," The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

It's a Long Way, Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand,' Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale **WINNER**

Rising w/ The Crossing, International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing

Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-antiphons, Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom, Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir

The Singing Guitar, Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking, Jack Quartet

Akiho: Seven Pillars, Sandbox Percussion

Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax **WINNER**

Bruits, Imani Winds

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENT SOLO

"Alone Together," Jennifer Koh **WINNER**

"An American Mosaic," Simone Dinnerstein

"Bach: Sonatas & Partitas," Augustin Hadelich

"Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos," The Knights

"Mak Bach," Mak Grgić

"Of Power," Curtis Stewart

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

Confessions, Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier

Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers, Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez

Mythologies, Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler) **WINNER**

Schubert: Winterreise, Joyce Didonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Unexpected Shadows, Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie (Matt Haimovitz)

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM ALBUM

American Originals - A New World, A New Canon, Agave & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Cerrone: The Arching Path, Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

Plays, Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers

Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change, Amy Andersson, Conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers **WINNER**

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

Akiho: Seven Pillars, Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

Andriessen: The Only One, Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes, Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Batiste: Movement 11', Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

Shaw: Narrow Sea, Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion) **WINNER**

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"Shot In The Dark," AC/DC

"Freedom," Jon Batiste **WINNER**

"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo

BEST MUSIC FILM

Inside, Bo Burnham

David Byrne's American Utopia, David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul, Various Artists **WINNER**