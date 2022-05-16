'Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Is Engaged to NHL Star Brad Richardson: 'I Said Yes!'

Wedding bells are chiming on the horizon for Jessica Szohr! The Gossip Girl star is engaged to longtime love Brad Richardson.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the news that she and the NHL star had gotten engaged, where she shared a super cute black-and-white snapshot showing off her shiny new sparkler.

The romantic photo -- which both she and Richardson shared to their accounts -- was captioned simply, "I said yes!"

The newly engaged lovebirds are already parents to a 14-month-old daughter, Bowie Ella Richardson, whom they welcomed in January 2021.

The cute couple -- who became Instagram official in 2019 -- first announced their pregnancy news in September 2020, with a super sweet snapshot of Szohr's burgeoning baby bump, which they captioned, simply, "Full of joy!"

Congrats to the happy couple!