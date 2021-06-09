'Gossip Girl' Reboot Gets Spicy First Trailer: Watch!

XOXO! The first trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot is here!

HBO Max dropped the trailer on Wednesday night, giving fans another look at the new batch of Upper East Siders featured in the upcoming series. Before then, viewers had only seen a small first look at what's in store -- and it's safe to say the drama is reaching new heights.

The trailer kicks off by noting the tight bond between a group of private school teens, until a new arrival shakes things up and Gossip Girl reemerges to spill all the spicy details.

Watch the trailer below.

Kristen Bell, who narrated the original Gossip Girl for its entire run on The CW, returns as the voice of Gossip Girl for the new series, shepherding viewers through a new round of shenanigans.

"The new show is really cool because it talks all about how social media has changed us and it's more risque because it's on HBO Max," she teased on Wednesday's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And there's a twist at the end of episode 1 that's really different."

The upcoming series takes place nine years after the original website went dark (and after Penn Badgley's Dan Humphrey revealed himself to be Gossip Girl) as a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The reboot will address just how much social media -- and the landscape of New York itself -- has changed in the intervening years. The crux of the new Gossip Girl won't revolve around the mystery of who the gossip maven actually is, but rather another twist.

The first season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes, all overseen by showrunner Joshua Safran, who wrote and executive produced the final seasons of Gossip Girl, as well as original executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Gossip Girl debuts July 8 on HBO Max.