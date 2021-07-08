'Gossip Girl': Original Cast Members Returning for HBO Max Series, Producer Reveals (Exclusive)

Mild spoiler alert! This story references some details in the premiere episode of HBO Max's Gossip Girl update.

Spotted: Several familiar faces popping into the new Gossip Girl series!

With the update in full swing on HBO Max, speculation has swirled around the possibilities of an original cast member (or two or three) dropping by for a quick cameo or perhaps even more. Well, expect a few Upper East Siders to swing by their old New York City haunts near the end of the series' 12-episode first season.

"There are a whole bunch of recurring characters who appear in episode 10," executive producer/showrunner Joshua Safran revealed to ET's Leanne Aguilera. "And it's a whole bunch, it's not just one. And I'll just leave it at that."

While Safran wouldn't divulge any more details on the cameos, the first episode wasn't shy about mentioning past characters like Dan Humphrey, whom the new class of Upper East Siders revealed is now a full-time novelist. Kristen Bell is also back as voice of Gossip Girl. (The premiere unmasked the identity of Gossip Girl as well.)

"I just think that being in the same world again and hearing where the characters went and where they are now and knowing that they exist in the world and hearing little tiny mentions of them throughout, I really love that," Safran said. "I think it's really great for the fans. But also it just keeps the original show alive while letting the new show stand apart."

There is one OG character the producers would like to see back in the Gossip Girl universe, and it's an easy pick.

"Dorota!" executive producer Josh Schwartz said, referring to Blair's lovable, quirky maid played by Zuzanna Szadkowski.

Is she one of the characters returning for the new Gossip Girl? We'll just have to wait and see.

