Goldie Hawn Says They’re 'Inching' Closer to Finalizing 'First Wives Club' Reunion Movie Script (Exclusive)

Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler will be together again soon! It was announced in February that the First Wives Club co-stars would be starring together in a new movie, and Hawn says they're "inching" closer to filming every day.

"The script has to be approved and right now they've just given us another draft, so I gotta read that," she told ET's Nischelle Turner while promoting her new movie, The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2. "So, we're inching our way towards it, let's put it that way."

In Family Jewels, Hawn, Keaton and Midler will play three women who are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together -- along with their kids and grandkids -- after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.

"I think it's all in the execution," Hawn told ET of the new movie. "It's the writing and the execution. Because giving it back to us, we can play with it and improvise. It's like three tabla players, playing the tabla and talking to each other and answering. It's pretty fabulous."

It's been 24 years since First Wives Club was released in 1996, and the actress couldn't look back on filming more fondly.

"Being with them was amazing," she said of Keaton and Midler. "We laughed and also worked together and also ran lines together. It was really pretty fantastic."

As the trio prepares to share the screen together once more, Hawn is gearing up for the release of The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2, in which she stars as Mrs. Claus to her real-life partner Kurt Russell's Santa Claus.

"When we're working together, we're not on screen. You know, we're just going to work together, and it was the most fun for me," Hawn gushed. "Kurt's amazing to work with."

"It's always, it's not just fun, but it's exciting. And this one especially," Russell added. "I just think this is a fun world. We're both right for the people that we're playing and we had a great time."

"I had a great time in the first [Christmas Chronicles], but to have Goldie say, 'Yes, I will do Mrs. Claus' ... she's put a stamp on [the character]," he raved.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 debuts on Netflix on Nov. 25.