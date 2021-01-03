Golden Globes 2021: Most Memorable Moments and Biggest Wins

This year's Golden Globes was truly unique. The star-studded show brought glitz and glamour to its semi-virtual awards show, which celebrated the best of TV and film over the last year.

Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler -- who came together while on opposite sides of the country -- this Golden Globes was filled with emotional acceptance speeches, surprise victories and a lot of quirky fun.

Here's a look at the biggest, best and most memorable moments from Sunday's star-studded ceremony.



Amy Poehler & Tina Fey Open the Show

Hosts Amy Poehler and Tina fey kick off the 2021 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WiZypofugT — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

The comedy queens kept things real, and took a high-profile swipe at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the Globes, for its lack of Black members, a point of debate and contention for some time. "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of 90 international -- no Black -- journalists," Fey said. Later in the monologue, Poehler pointed out the lack of inclusivity in nominations, quipping, "A lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens. That's its thing. And a number of Black actors and Black projects got overlooked."



Mark Ruffalo Makes Emotional Plea for Ecological Conservation

.@MarkRuffalo wins for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series/Motion Picture Made for Television at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/6kPJRCNHsf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

The actor encouraged viewers to keep fighting for "inclusion and justice" while accepting his award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in I Know This Much Is True. "At 54 years, it is my humble belief that what will give all this sadness and loss -- what we've all lived through -- meaning is our common humanity," he said. "What connects us is greater than what keeps us apart, and the more we include each other and see each other and hear each other, the faster we will heal our broken hearts and minds." He also made a plea for "Mother Earth," and change, sharing, "The godly light of decency is breaking through the hideous dark storm we've been living through. We are all in this together. We are the ones we've been waiting for, so let's do this."



Norman Lear Graciously Accepts the Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear accepts the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television at this year's #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/wuL4PkUJ8p — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

The 98-year-old TV legend proved exactly why he's one of the most beloved figures in TV when he accepted the coveted Carol Burnett Award by thanking all the producers, writers and comedy greats who have been by his side throughout his long career. Lear also thanked his wife, his five daughters, his son and his grandchildren, sharing, "At close to 99, I've never lived alone, I've never laughed alone, and that has as much to do with my being here today as anything else I know."



Tracy Morgan Mispronounces 'Soul'

Sometimes, a show's funniest moments aren't even the intentional gags. This year, Tracy Morgan stole the spotlight while presenting the award for Best Original Score – Motion Picture, and he mispronounced the word "Soul" as "Sal." Morgan realized his mistake immediately -- but by then, the winners' speeches were already playing. Once they concluded, the men up for the next award, Don Cheadle, Nicholas Hoult, Eugene Levy, Jason Sudeikis and Ramy Youssef, playfully roasted Morgan for his mistake.

"Is it Sal who won Soul?" Cheadle joked. "Who won?"

"Soul's Pizzeria!" Sudeikis chimed in. "Soul's Pizzeria!"

Later, Morgan poked fun at himself on Twitter -- and took a hint from Sudeikis' ribbing -- and explained the flub, writing, "Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!"

Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!! — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) March 1, 2021



Don Cheadle Tells Jason Sudeikis to Wrap It Up

After the Ted Lasso star won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy, the star was clearly surprised by his win over his fellow nominees. He gave a heartfelt, if at times, flustered speech that honored his co-stars on his show, and addressed the writings of Leo Tolstoy, until his fellow nominee, Don Cheadle, jokingly made the "wrap-it-up" gesture with his hand, as they all appeared virtually on small screens at the same time. "And Don's right, I need to wrap this puppy up, it's never been my forte," Sudeikis said, laughing. "Thank you, I appreciate you guys and shout-out to my fellow nominees."

.@jasonsudeikis wins for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/kJyyfRcH6g — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021



Doctors and Frontline Workers Help Stars in Hilarious Sketch

The frontline and essential workers of America were honored and celebrated at this year's ceremony, and they even got a chance to show off their comedy chops in a sketch about tele-medicine conference calls. The bit saw some of the night's stars calling their doctors and describing symptoms of "illnesses" named after TV shows and movies. It was a goofy, fun segment that felt like a nice tribute to the hard work of so many medical professionals having to battle through the pandemic.



Jane Fonda Calls for Inclusivity and Addressed the Power of Storytelling

This year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient... Jane Fonda! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qTb1Jqul3i — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

While accepting the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award, Fonda made a powerful and passionate call for diversity and inclusivity. "Stories, they really can change people," she shared. "But there's a story we have been afraid to see and hear about ourselves and this industry. The story about which voices we respect and elevate and which we tune out. A story of who is offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the room where decisions are made. So let's all of us, including all the groups that decide who gets hired and what gets made and who wins awards, let's all of us make an effort to expand that tent. So that everyone rises and everyone's story has a chance to be seen and heard... After all, art has always been not just in step with history but has led the way. So let's be leaders!"



Chadwick Boseman's Wife Tearfully Accepts His Award

Boseman posthumously won his first Golden Globe for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- which marked his final film, released after his death in August 2020. Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, who appeared virtually, accepted the award on his behalf and was brought to tears as she shared her late husband's thanks on his behalf.

"He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices," she tearfully said in her virtual acceptance speech, adding that Boseman would also recognize his team behind the scenes and those who brought Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to life on set. "He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside all of us that tells you, you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing in this moment in history."



Check out the video below for more on this year's Golden Globes gala.