Gleb Savchenko's Estranged Wife Elena Samodanova Talks Co-Parenting Amid Their 'Mutual' Split

The dancer went on Instagram Live on Tuesday and briefly touched on her split from the Dancing With the Stars pro. When reading comments asking how she was doing, Samodanova insisted she was fine, admitting that her and Savchenko's split was "mutual" and they will do their best to co-parent their two children together, daughters Olivia and Zlata.

"I'm good, getting there and feeling better…" she noted, adding, "We both agreed on certain things and it's mutual…And we're going to be co-parenting our kids."

When a commenter asked if she thinks she will remain friends with her estranged husband, she said, "We have two kids, we have to."

As she kept talking about her holiday plans and skincare routine, she continued to silently read the comments and at one point quipped, "I don't have to explain it."

Samodanova concluded her IG Live by expressing what she is looking forward to in 2021.

"[The] future is future and past is the past…you can only make your future better and that is my resolution for 2021," she shared. "Make your loved ones be happy and you have to treat people like you want to be treated and stay positive. What happened in the past, stays in the past…"

Samodanova's IG Live came after photos surfaced of the dancer locking lips with former DWTS troupe member Vlad Kvartin -- who's also competed as a pro on the Russian version of the show and appeared on season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance -- in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday.

Kvartin has also worked closely with Samodanova and Savchenko at Pro Dance LA, the dance studio they opened together in July 2018 in celebration of their 12-year wedding anniversary.

Just last week, Savchenko was in Cabo San Lucas with his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo. He was joined on the trip by his former DWTS partner, Chrishell Stause, and BFF Keo Motsepe.

A source told ET last week that Savchenko and Scerbo "have been dating for a few weeks now" and "having a lot of fun together."

"They're very into each other and get along well. They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better," the source added.