Gisele Bündchen Pens Heartfelt Post to Husband Tom Brady After Super Bowl 2021 Win

Gisele Bündchen is her husband's biggest supporter. After Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl glory, the model took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt and thoughtful message commemorating the big win.

Bündchen shared a slideshow of snapshots from Super Bowl LV, including a cover pic of a big family embrace on the Raymond James Stadium field on Sunday night, after the Bucs 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!!" Bündchen wrote in the caption. "A lot of people didn’t believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible."

"Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet," she continued. "It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be. I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball."

In the cover photo of the slideshow post, Brady is resting on one knee while Bündchen stands behind him. They are joined by their two kids -- Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 -- as well as John -- Brady's 13-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen said the family is "so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season 😉)"

"You have earned all your success! Te amo❤️" she concluded.

On Sunday, Brady led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl championship, and Brady's career seventh Super Bowl victory over all.

