Gisele Bündchen Gets Candid About Tom Brady Marriage Amid Reports of Relationship Troubles

Gisele Bündchen has her sights set on a new chapter in life. The 42-year-old model is opening up about her home life as a wife and mother -- addressing her marriage to NFL star Tom Brady amid reports of relationship troubles between the two -- while looking ahead to what the future holds for her own career.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she says in a new cover story interview for Elle's October 2022 issue. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that."

While Brady was playing quarterback for the New England Patriots at the start of their relationship, the 45-year-old athlete has since moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and famously announced his retirement earlier this year before un-retiring just two months later.

Looking ahead, Bündchen tells Elle that she is planning to make more space for her own dreams. "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do," she says. "At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."

She also addresses what she deems a sexist trope perpetuated by the media, in which she is often characterized as desperate for her husband to retire.

"I think this is the system we’ve been living in. That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted," she says.

"Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she adds. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Elle Magazine

Bündchen and Brady tied the knot in 2009. Together they share two children, 12-year-old Ben and 9-year-old Vivian, while Bündchen is also a step-mother to Brady's 14-year-old son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen says that her decision to put parenthood ahead of her career, for a while, isn't one that she regrets.

"I’m so grateful to have been there in those in rivers, and we have to think about what we’re doing, how moments that were really shaping who they are as people," she says of her kids' early years.

"I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife," she continues. "And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like a I’m going to be in the valley forever."

The model even says she's already introduced daughter Vivian to the world of high fashion on a recent shoot.

"She saw me with all these different hairdos and makeup—she didn’t understand why," Bündchen says with a laugh. "She’s like, 'Mommy, you look so much prettier without all that! Why are they touching you? Can they stop?'"

Her response? "Listen, this is fashion!"

Elle's next issue will be on newsstands Oct. 4.

Elle Magazine

Bündchen and Brady have recently found themselves at the center of a flurry of reports suggesting marital problems between the two. While she wasn't in attendance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first game of the 2022-2023 season against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Bündchen took to Twitter to show support, writing, "Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨."

Bündchen, who has long been a fixture in the stands at Brady's games, was reportedly said to have been "so happy" when Brady announced his retirement and was upset when he went back on that and re-entered the world of football.

Rumors of a rift between the couple, who celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in February, ramped up after Brady was excused from practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month to "deal with some personal things."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Brady returned to practice after also missing two preseason games, and addressed his 11-day absence from the team late last month, telling reporters, "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives. I'm 45 years old, man."

"There's a lot of s**t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process," he continued.

ET has reached out to reps for both Brady and Bündchen for comment.