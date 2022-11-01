Gisele Bündchen Bought a $1.2 Million House Months Before Tom Brady Split: All the Details

Gisele Bündchen has a new place to call home. ET has learned that the 42-year-old model purchased an Art-Deco style cottage for $1.25 million on Feb. 28, months before she and Tom Brady announced their split.

Located in Florida, Bündchen's new pad has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,540 square feet. The house is an open concept floor plan, with an oversized marble waterfall island in the kitchen and double sinks in the spacious primary bathroom.

Bündchen and Brady, who tied the knot in 2009, announced their divorce in October. The former couple shares Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, while Brady is also dad to Jack, 15, from a previous relationship.

"Gisele and Tom worked on the terms of their settlement with a mediator," a source told ET after news of the split broke. "It has all been worked out and they agreed to joint custody of their children."

Bündchen and Brady each spoke out shortly thereafter, posting similar statements to their Instagram Stories.

"We arrived at this decision amicably with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote in part. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen noted in her statement. "... The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart."

Around the same time, a source told ET that, following Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL, Bündchen had "had enough" and "needed to put her and her kids first."

"Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending," the source added. "Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

A second source told ET that Brady "is and always has been a devoted father" who "has always put his kids and family first."

"In this divorce, as per his statement, they arrived at this situation amicably, and the children remain at the center of their world," the second source said. "They will continue to co parent and work together to ensure they receive the love and support needed."

Days later, Brady spoke out in depth about his split for the first time on his Let's Go podcast.

"I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said. "So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."