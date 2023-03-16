'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Pregnant With First Child

Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey and her husband, Matt Ziering, have a baby on the way!

The Netflix star took to Instagram on Thursday to surprise fans with a photo of her growing bump before attending the Hugo Boss Fashion Show in Miami, Florida. “@boss show with my forever new +1. Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection!” Howey captioned the post.

It wasn’t long until friends and fans alike flooded the comment section, congratulating the actress on her pregnancy.

Fellow Ginny & Georgia star Sara Waisglass wrote, "OMG BRIANNE YOU ARE GLOWING IM FREAKING OUT AAAAAAAAAH IM ALREADY JEALOUS OF YOUR CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!"

Howey and Ziering got married in July 2021 in Palos Verdes, California surrounded by friends and family. The couple, who met five years before tying the knot, held the intimate ceremony in the garden of a family home. Speaking with People about her big day, Howey said, “It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love.” She gushed, “The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined.”

The expecting parents met at a bar when Ziering, now a practicing lawyer, was celebrating finishing the bar exam and Howey was out with some friends. As they told Los Angeles Magazine, they were forced to reschedule their wedding in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We canceled our wedding," she told the magazine. "We couldn’t get married in 2020, but we did get a dog."