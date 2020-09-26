Gigi Hadid Shows Off 'Auntie' Taylor Swift's Adorable Handmade Baby Gift

Auntie Taylor Swift has done it again. New mom Gigi Hadid showed off the sweet handmade gift that the "Lover" singer gave her daughter. In an Instagram Story on Friday night, Hadid posted a photo of her baby girl wrapped in a pink satin blanket.

"Auntie @taylorswift made this!!" wrote the model on the photo, which also shows her little one wearing a white Versace shirt from "auntie" Donatella Versace. Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together last week.

The former One Direction singer first announced the exciting news on Wednesday, sharing a black-and-white photo of him holding his baby's hand.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hadid added on Instagram, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕."

Swift had previously sent a similar gift to Daisy Bloom. The newborn daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom was also gifted a hand-embroidered pink satin blanket from the "Exile" singer, which Perry shared on Instagram.

"Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩 hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager ♥️" Perry captioned a photo of the personalized gift that features a red embroidered flower and the words, "Baby Bloom."

See the sweet gift and the note Swift sent in the video below.