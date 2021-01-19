Gigi Hadid Reveals How She First Found Out She Was Pregnant

Gigi Hadid is revealing the day she found out she was going to be a mom! The 25-year-old model took to Twitter on Monday to answer fan questions about her pregnancy. Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, welcomed a daughter in September.

"I found out the day before the Tom Ford show," Hadid said of the Feb. 8 show, during which she donned a semi-sheer, black lace gown.

While Hadid certainly stunned on the runway, she revealed she was "so nauseous" backstage. In order to keep up with work, Hadid found the secret to staving off her nausea.

"I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show bless," Hadid wrote of her mom, Yolanda Hadid, alongside bread and cheese emojis.

The model revealed that her food cravings "went in waves" throughout her pregnancy and included both salty and sweet treats.

"Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese. Triple chunk brownies. Chocolate bar for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol... and [Zayn]’s ribs w fries French fries. Random," she wrote, before adding that arugula salads were also a go-to snack.

Hadid noted that spending the first bit of her pregnancy in Europe made it hard to find the snacks she was craving.

"During fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese. (except for in London, Taylor [Swift] gave me bagels)," she wrote.

Even when she did find food to satisfy her cravings, Hadid still struggled with nausea. "Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember," she shared.

Hadid's pregnancy reveals come after a source told ET that she's "settling in to being a new mom perfectly."

"Motherhood has come to her with such ease," the source said. "She is such a natural."