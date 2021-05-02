Gigi Hadid Reveals Daughter Khai's Nickname

Gigi Hadid is slowly but surely sharing more about her baby girl. On Thursday, the model revealed the nickname she and boyfriend Zayn Malik have given their daughter Khai.

Eagle-eyed fans caught Hadid referring to her baby girl as "Khaiba" on Instagram -- and thought it could be Khai's full first name. However, Hadid jumped on Twitter to set the record straight about her daughter's moniker.

"Lol no it’s just a nickname," she wrote, replying to a fan account's post speculating about the name.

lol no it’s just a nickname — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 4, 2021

Fans watching Hadid's Vogue beauty tutorial on Tuesday also noticed that she had gotten Khai's name tattooed on her arm in Arabic. Malik has the same tattoo in red on his wrist.

YouTube

Hadid revealed her daughter's name on Jan. 21, four months after giving birth. She revealed in the March 2021 issue of Vogue that she welcomed Khai at home, after a 14-hour labor without an epidural.

"I had to dig deep," Hadid said of the pain she experienced. "I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that."

"I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror," she continued. "Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again.'"

The model added that she and Malik plan to prioritize Khai's privacy.

"I have friends who are public figures and that's how they've gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way," she noted.

