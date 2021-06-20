Gigi Hadid Praises Zayn Malik on His First Father's Day With Heartwarming Snapshot of Baby Khai

That's one adoring dad! Gigi Hadid is celebrating Zayn Malik's first Father's Day with a super sweet father-daughter snapshot.

The model took to Instagram on Sunday to post a rare photo of her and Malik's 9-month-old baby girl, Khai, as she's being held by her proud papa.

"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!" Hadid captioned the pic. "@zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much."

In the photo -- which is dimly illuminated by the soft light of night light globe -- Malik can be seen holding his little girl up to the glowing sphere and holding his face closely to hers.

"Honestly, it’s amazing," Malik said while speaking with iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning back in March. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously before she was born and stuff, were like, 'You know, it’s a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she’s an amazing baby."

"It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She’s made it really easy for us," Malik said of Khai. "She sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment... It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."

The "Vibez" singer admitted that he didn't expect to take to fatherhood quite as quickly as he has, because he's long been used to just "doing my own thing [and] just writing, recording, making music."

"I was just very focused on my career. I had time for my relationship too, but it was still solely about me," he shared. "The fact that she has been so easy to kind of just adjust to, it’s been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, and just doing really relaxing and chill stuff with her."

Malik said he's been spending his time "watching kids shows with her on TV... learning nursery rhymes, rolling around with her, and just singing to her."

"It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust and that’s the most surprising," he shared.

Check out the video below to hear more about Malik and Hadid's new life as parents.