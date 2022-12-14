'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Sam Gets Possessed by Thorfinn in Christmas Episode (Exclusive)

It's a Ghosts Christmas! The crew at Woodstone mansion get into the holiday spirit on Thursday's two-part Christmas episode, which can only mean one thing: more shenanigans.

ET exclusively premieres an exclusive clip from Part 1 of the one-hour holiday special, titled "The Christmas Spirit," where Sam (Rose McIver) finds herself hilariously possessed by Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) after getting an accidental shock from touching a lamp. To say comedy ensues as the two unlikely personas clash is an understatement.

In the clip, Sam, or rather Thor, is caught by Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) scrounging around the refrigerator looking for a midnight snack and settling on a big stick of butter. When Sasappis confronts her about it, it's immediately clear it's not Sam who's in control of her body but the centuries-old ghost. Seconds later, Sam regains control and tells Sass all about how she suddenly found herself in this very precarious situation.

"I was fixing a light and I got shocked and I think Thor possessed me!" a frantic Sam tells her ghost friend.

And since this isn't the first time a ghost has possessed another living person's body (see: Hetty possessing Jay), Sam sort of has a roadmap for how to remedy the situation. Sort of, being the keyword here.

"I've gotta get into the car and drive through the ghost boundary and then Thor will just pop out of my body," she said, referring to what worked last time, as Sam begins looking for her keys.

But Sasappis has other ideas. Why not let Thor "live it up a little"?

"No, I'm taking care of this right now!" Sam responded.

"Come on, he's been a ghost for a thousand years! Just, give him a few hours. You're always talking about the Christmas spirit. This is literally a spirit you can help on Christmas," Sasappis urges Sam, who immediately shuts him down. When Sasappis mentions letting Thor have some cod for the holiday, Thor returns to Sam's body and immediately asks, through Sam, where the cod is.

"Help me, Sass! Sam don't want to let me live!" Thor pleads.

Ghosts star Brandon Scott Jones, who plays fellow ghost Isaac, spoke to ET about Sam being possessed by Thor.

"We got very excited when we saw another possession episode. It was really, really cool. And the idea that it's Sam and Thor is really, really fun," Jones said. "It's always interesting too because you learn about a character even though that character is not being played by the actor they're normally played by. And so it's sort of fun to see all these things that come out."

The two-part Ghosts Christmas episode airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.