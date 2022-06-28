'Ghostbusters' Sequel Gets 2023 Release Date

There's only one question that needs to be asked now that the Ghostbusters sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife has a theatrical release date: who you gonna call to come see it with you?

ET can confirm that an untitled sequel from Columbia Pictures has set an official release date for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

The news comes just weeks after Ghostbusters: Afterlife director/writer/producer Jason Reitman and writer/producer Gil Kenan confirmed on June 8 (Ghostbusters Day) what the end credits of Afterlife hinted at -- that the live-action sequel will return to the original films' New York City and firehouse setting.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife enjoyed monumental success at the box office when it made its theatrical debut in November 2021, grossing over $200 million at the box office worldwide. So far, the four-film franchise has grossed nearly $1 billion.

In the most recent chapter, Ernie Hudson reprises his role as Winston Zeddemore, alongside other OG cast members such as Annie Potts, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver. This go-around, it's kiddos donning the Proton Packs, as the grandchildren of the late Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis) move into the "creepy old farmhouse" he left them in the small town of Summerville.

In discovering their grandfather's ghostbusting past, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) appear to unleash the undead once again and must also realize they ain't afraid of no ghost. Carrie Coon plays the kids' single mom and Paul Rudd stars as a true believer and science teacher.