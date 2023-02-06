George Clooney's Espionage Drama 'The Department': Everything We Know About His Showtime Series

George Clooney has a new Showtime series.

Clooney is set to direct and executive produce the espionage drama, The Department, which Showtime gave a straight-to-series order, it was announced Monday. The upcoming drama is based on the popular French series, Le Bureau des Legendes. Filming is expected to begin later this year.

Le Bureau follows the daily life and missions of agents within France's principal external security service, the "Bureau of Legends." They are responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests. Living under false identities for years, these agents' missions are to identify and recruit good intelligent sources.

"The Department, based on the riveting and brilliant series The Bureau, will follow in the great tradition of Homeland, one of the most successful and brand-defining shows at Showtime,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media. “Just as Homeland elevated global espionage to new heights, The Department will take viewers even deeper into a world of intrigue and subterfuge with complicated characters who struggle with their own demons as they fight existential threats to the nation and the world.”

Executive producing alongside Clooney is his frequent collaborator, Grant Heslov, through their company, Smokehouse Pictures, with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios also producing.

Le Bureau was created by Eric Rochant and aired on Canal+ for five seasons and 50 episodes from 2015 through 2020. It was produced by The Originals Productions (TOP) and Federation Studios.

“We are delighted to extend The Bureau’s DNA through The Department for Showtime with our friends at MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios,” said Alex Berger, President and Executive Producer at The Originals Productions (TOP). “The Originals Productions (TOP), Federation and Paramount are taking our franchise to the next level, making a new high-stake international espionage show set today in a very complex geopolitical environment.”



Added Guillaume Pommier, Co-Head of Distribution at Federation, “We couldn’t dream of a better partner home than Showtime to adapt The Bureau. They share with us the passion, the vision and the ambition for this amazing show, combined with their strong premium global network which will bring The Department to the world.”



"We are thrilled to be partnering with George & Grant on this amazing project,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "Paramount+/Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios has been an incredible home to so many of our projects, and we are excited to once again work alongside Chris McCarthy, Keith Cox, Nina Diaz and their incredible teams.”