George Clooney Says He and Wife Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument' As They Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Love is still in the air for George and Amal Clooney! The couple, who celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, shared the key to their lasting romance.

“It does start with love,” George said during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."

Amal added, “It's madness to some of our friends.”

“I think that it's 99 percent luck just to meet the right person,” the human rights attorney continued. “And I think the one thing we would take is to not be cynical, just to be open, and I was surprised that you were not cynical or guarded at all and things just moved very quickly.”

Amal and George Clooney are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.



They told @GayleKing about the letters George wrote to Amal in the early days of their relationship, their son’s pranking skills and the one thing they’ve never done. pic.twitter.com/61NuGzPuJJ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 28, 2022

George, 61, and Amal, 44, tied the knot during a romantic Italian ceremony in 2014 after a whirlwind romance.

The pair dished about their first interactions and thoughts when initially meeting each other.

“It was easy, it was the minute she walked in the door, I was just taken by her,” the Oscar-winning actor said about his wife. “And the fun part was, I didn't know whether she would like me or any of those things. And then she's this extraordinarily fun smart beautiful great woman and I was just very taken with her, and I started writing her letters.”

Amal added, “I met him, and I thought, 'I’m so glad that there is someone like him in the world.'"

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“I didn't ever imagine that I would get to spend the rest of my life with him or that we would have this wonderful family. It took me by surprise,” she shared.

Today, George and Amal are parents to 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. The couple admits that their son has already become quite the ham, just like his father.

“Our son is now a big prankster,” Amal said. “And you basically taught him these lessons and he's now pranking his dad back.”

Speaking of Alexander, his favorite superhero is one his dad famously played. Although, George admitted his son is not really impressed.

“Alexander's favorite superhero is Batman and I say, ‘What's your favorite superhero?' and he goes 'Batman,’” George said. “And I say, ‘You know, I was Batman?' and he goes, ‘Yeah, but not anymore.’ If only he knew how true that was.”